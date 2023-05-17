Trump-backed Daniel Cameron wins GOP primary for Kentucky governor, will face incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has won the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary and will face incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the November general election, the Associated Press reports.

Cameron, a rising star in the party, came out on top in a crowded field of 12 Republican candidates that included former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft and Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

His campaign had the backing of former President Donald Trump in a contentious race that served as a proxy fight between the Republican presidential front-runner and a number of other Republican heavyweights, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who both backed Craft.

Craft also had the high-profile endorsements of Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., while Quarles had the commanding support of Kentucky farmers.

Cameron will now face what is expected to be tough fight against Beshear, who polls say is one of the most popular governors in the country despite being one of the nation’s few Democratic governors of a red state.

The race is widely expected to be a bellwether for the 2024 presidential and congressional elections as Republicans hope to capitalize on the unpopularity of President Biden and his fellow Democrats.

