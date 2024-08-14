Trump-backed House incumbent wins primary in formerly deep-blue House district

Rep. Michelle Fischbach beat out Steve Boyd in the GOP primary for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District on Tuesday, advancing to the general election where she will face Democrat challenger A. John Peters.

Fischbach, who received an endorsement from the Republican Party’s standard-bearer, former President Trump, has a conservative record in her deep-red Minnesota district, despite drawing the challenge of small businessman Boyd.

Fischbach served as a state senator for more than 20 years prior to her election win in Congress in 2020. She also served as lieutenant governor. In 2020, Fischbach flipped the 7th Congressional District red and defeated 30-year incumbent Democrat Rep. Collin Peterson.

Boyd, who has been outspent by Fischbach, has shown support for Jan. 6 rioters and has hosted campaign events allowing some Minnesotans who faced federal charges to talk about their side of the story.

Boyd has also criticized Fischbach for being too focused on writing legislation and argued that he would take a more conservative stance on cultural issues, the Star Tribune reported.

He also reportedly claimed he would be willing to shut down the government to curb border crossings and would join Congress’ hard-line conservative coalition, the House Freedom Caucus.