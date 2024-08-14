Trump-backed Marine veteran wins GOP primary in competitive Minnesota district

Former federal prosecutor Joe Teirab emerged as the winner in the Republican primary for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, setting up a competitive race against incumbent Democratic Rep. Angie Craig.

Teirab defeated Tayler Rahm, according to a call from The Associated Press Tuesday evening.

Teirab, who was endorsed in the race by former President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., was the better-funded candidate and was also backed by key House leaders, according to a report from The Associated Press.

The Trump-backed Minnesotan, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, ran virtually uncontested in the race, with his only primary opponent, Tayler Rahm, dropping out of the race last month. Nevertheless, Rahm remained on the primary ballot.

According to The Associated Press report, Rahm dropped out, despite having the backing of the state GOP, to clear a path for his Trump-endorsed opponent to focus on Craig in the highly competitive district.

“In my opinion, there is nothing more important for this district than getting Biden (or a Democrat replacement) out of power and getting Donald Trump back in the White House,” Rahm said in a statement at the time, just days before President Biden decided to drop out of the race. “Therefore, I will suspend my campaign operations and focus on doing everything possible to save our country.”

Craig, who is seeking a third term in office, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Minnesota’s 2nd District is rated as “lean” Democrat, according to the Cook Political Report.

Trump won the district by a narrow margin in 2016, coming away with 46.5% of the vote against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 45.3%. The district then swung to Biden in 2020, who topped Trump by just under seven percentage points.

Before Craig’s 2018 victory in the district, it had been represented by Republicans since 2001.