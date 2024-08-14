Trump-backed Rep. Celeste Maloy wins GOP nomination in Utah’s 2nd district

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah won Tuesday’s Utah Republican primary election for the state’s 2nd congressional district.

Maloy faced off against her combat veteran challenger Colby Jenkins. Maloywill take on the Democratic nominee come November.

Utah’s 2nd district, which includes cities such as Cedar City and St. George, has been a reliably Republican voting district and is considered non-competitive going into the general election.

The district’s Republican primary featured the involvement of several influential figures, including former President Trump, who endorsed Maloy earlier this month.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, weighed in on the race much earlier, endorsing Jenkins in April.

“Too many Republicans in Congress have voted to expand the size, scope and cost of the federal government, in many cases deferring to congressional GOP leaders bent on advancing the Democrats’ agenda. Now more than ever we need bold conservatives in Congress,” the conservative Republican said at the time. “We need Colby Jenkins. His commitment to the Constitution, fiscal responsibility, limited government, and individual liberty make him the best candidate to represent Utah’s values in Washington.”

ELECTION OFFICIALS IN ALL 50 STATES URGED TO SEEK INFO FROM BIDEN ADMIN TO PREVENT NONCITIZENS FROM VOTING

After gaining Lee’s surprise endorsement, Jenkins went on to defeat Maloy at the Utah GOP nominating convention 57%-43%. They both ultimately moved on to the primary, according to Deseret News.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., also endorsed the Republican challenger. The two Republican senators even cut a promotional video for Jenkins that was posted on the candidate’s YouTube channel.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy backed Jenkins too, calling him “America first,” and crediting Lee with having introduced them.

HOW TO WATCH THE CNN PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE SIMULCAST ON THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL

In addition to Trump’s support, incumbent Maloy boasted the backing of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and that of the three other Republican House members from Utah, Reps. Blake Moore, John Curtis, and Burgess Owens.

Lee had notably spent time ahead of the primary election espousing his support for Jenkins on social media and urging Utahns to vote.

‘GREATEST THREAT’: FORMER TOP KAMALA HARRIS AIDE REVEALS WHICH TRUMP VP PICK COULD SINK HER CANDIDACY

“1. Who has already voted for Colby Jenkins? 2. Who plans to vote for Colby Jenkins, either today or tomorrow? 3. Who would eagerly vote for Colby Jenkins, if only they lived in Utah’s second congressional district? I’m in category 3. How about you?” the senator wrote on one of his X accounts on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Maloy assumed the House seat after winning a special election in November 2023 to succeed former U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart. In her short time in the lower chamber, Jenkins pointed to Maloy’s voting record and criticized her for compromising with Democrats on spending bills and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) reauthorization.

In response to his criticism during a debate earlier this month, Maloy said, “Angry talking points and hyperbole and hardline stances aren’t really a formula for winning, but they do sound really nice on the campaign flayer,” reported Deseret News.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.