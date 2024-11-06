Trump-backed Van Orden projected to defeat Dem challenger in competitive Wisconsin district

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden is projected to fend off a competitive challenge from Democrat Rebecca Cooke in Wisconsin’s 3rd Congressional District election on Tuesday, avoiding an upset.

Van Orden was first elected in 2022, and the 2024 election was his first as an incumbent.

He is a retired Navy SEAL and a vocal supporter of former President Trump, who endorsed him in the race. Van Orden is also an ally of Republican House leadership.

Cooke is a local business owner and was appointed by Wisconsin’s Democrat Gov. Tony Evers to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The Democrat won a heated primary in the district in order to take on Van Orden.

The 3rd Congressional District of Wisconsin includes parts of Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, Richland, Crawford, Grant, Adams and Portage counties.

In 2022, Van Orden defeated Democrat candidate Brad Pfaff, flipping the congressional district for Republicans.

Top political handicapper, the Cook Political Report, rated the race as “Lean Republican.”

The fairly competitive Wisconsin race was expected to help determine which party would have the majority in the next Congress.

