Trump blasts ongoing ‘lawfare’ in 1st public remarks since Congress certified his election

President-elect Donald Trump railed against the ongoing “lawfare” against him during his first public remarks since Congress certified his decisive election win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

“They’re playing with the courts, as you know, they’ve been playing with the courts for four years. Probably got me more votes because I got the highest number of votes ever gotten by a Republican by far, actually, by a lot. And, you know, we had a great election, so I guess it didn’t work. But even to this day, they’re playing with the courts and they’re friendly judges that like to try and make everybody happy .. It’s called lawfare, it’s called weaponization of justice,” Trump said Tuesday during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump held the press conference, which was his first since Congress certified his election win on Monday, to announce DAMAC Properties will invest $20 billion in new data centers across the country. DAMAC’s owner, Hussain Sajwani, said the investment is aimed at facilitating the development of AI and cloud-based technologies.

JUDGE MERCHAN DENIES TRUMP’S REQUEST TO DELAY SENTENCING

Trump took aim at the legal battles he has faced in the last four years during the address, slamming special counsel Jack Smith as well as New York Judge Juan Merchan.

“I call it the Injustice Department. What they’ve done is so bad, the whole world has watched that. And, it took work, but it got me a lot of votes, because when explained, we have a judge in New York is a very crooked judge,” he said, referring to Justice Juan Merchan who presides over the New York v. Trump case. “I’m under a gag order. I can’t even talk about aspects of the case that are the most vital aspects I’m going to do. You know that I’m the president-elect of the United States of America. I’m a former very successful president.”

Merchan announced earlier this month that he will sentence Trump in the New York v. Trump case on Jan. 10, ahead of his inauguration as president on Jan. 20. Trump’s legal team filed a motion to delay sentencing, which Merchan denied on Monday afternoon.

TRUMP FILES MOTION TO STAY ‘UNLAWFUL SENTENCING’ IN NEW YORK CASE

“Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt. The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York , and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed,” Trump spokesperson and incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung told Fox Digital on Monday morning.

“The American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts. We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again,” Cheung continued.

​​Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan case in May. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office worked to prove that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to former porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to quiet her claims of an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. Trump has maintained his innocence in the case.

NEW YORK JUDGE SETS TRUMP SENTENCING DAYS BEFORE INAUGURATION

Smith, who led the investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after his first term in the White House, is set to release a final report on the investigation. Two of Trump’s former co-defendants in the classified documents case, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, filed an emergency motion on Monday in an effort to block the report’s release.

“These Defendants will irreparably suffer harm as civilian casualties of the Government’s impermissible and contumacious utilization of political lawfare to include release of the unauthorized Report,” Nauta and De Oliveira’s attorneys wrote in an emergency motion filed on Monday. “The Final Report relies on materials to which Smith, as disqualified special counsel, is no longer entitled access— making his attempt to share such materials with the public highly improper.”

The judge presiding over the case blocked Smith’s efforts to release the report on Tuesday.

Trump slammed Smith as “deranged” during his Tuesday remarks while taking a victory lap that the court cases brought against him since the 2020 election have fizzled out since the 2024 election. Trump has maintained his innocence in the various state and federal cases brought against him, arguing they were examples of “lawfare” intended to hamper his campaign to reclaim the White House.

NY JUDGE ANNOUNCES UNCONDITIONAL DISCHARGE SENTENCING FOR TRUMP ON JAN 10

“I defeated deranged Jack Smith. He’s a deranged individual. I guess he’s on his way back to The Hague. And we won those cases. Those were the biggest ones. And, the press made such a big deal out of them. But we did nothing wrong. We did nothing wrong on anything. And the people saw that, you know, when they vote to when you went to Republicans,” he said.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.