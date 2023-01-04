Trump breaks silence on McCarthy and House speaker drama

Former President Trump broke his silence on the ongoing election for speaker of the House Wednesday morning, as Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has so far failed to secure enough votes to become speaker.

“Some really good conversations took place last night, and it’s now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“CLOSE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY, & WATCH CRAZY NANCY PELOSI FLY BACK HOME TO A VERY BROKEN CALIFORNIA,THE ONLY SPEAKER IN U.S. HISTORY TO HAVE LOST THE ‘HOUSE’ TWICE! REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT,” the 2024 presidential candidate continued.

“Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” Trump predicted.

The House voted to elect a speaker three times Tuesday after McCarthy repeatedly failed to secure enough support to win a majority of members present. It was the first time since 1923 that the House failed on the first vote for a speaker.

Though McCarthy has Trump’s support, he is opposed by 20 or so GOP lawmakers who argue that he is insufficiently conservative and claim he has failed to make certain assurances about rules changes that would decentralize power in the House. The holdouts, members of the House Freedom Caucus, are instead supporting Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for speaker – though Jordan does not want the job and nominated McCarthy.

Democrats were united in support for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to be the next speaker over the three votes and many of their members mocked the GOP divisions on social media and in comments to the press.

The House adjourned Tuesday without an elected speaker. It will reconvene Wednesday to continue voting until a candidate prevails.