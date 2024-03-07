Trump calls for debates with Biden ‘anytime, anywhere, anyplace’

Former President Donald Trump is calling for debates between himself and President Biden ahead of the 2024 general election, saying he is willing to participate “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner and presumptive nominee, posted his offer on his Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon — just hours after former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, his last-standing Republican opponent, suspended her campaign.

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” Trump posted Wednesday. “Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).”

“I look forward to receiving a response. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

The Biden campaign fired back, shortly after Trump’s invitation.

“I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler told Fox News Digital. “But if he’s so desperate to see President Biden in prime time, he doesn’t have to wait!”

“He can join the tens of millions of Americans who will tune in to watch the State of the Union tomorrow night,” Tyler continued. “He might even learn a thing or two about bringing people together and actually delivering for the American people.”

Trump, also on Truth Social on Wednesday, signaled he would be watching Biden’s State of the Union — but will use it to campaign.

“I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump posted. “I will correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate Statements, especially pertaining to the Border and his Weaponization of the DOJ, FBI, A.G.s, and District Attorneys, to go after his Political Opponent, ME (something never done before in this Country!).”

Trump added: “We did this once before to tremendous success – Beating All Records. It is important for the Country to get the TRUTH!”

Meanwhile, as for potential debates, the Republican National Committee (RNC) in 2022 unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).

The RNC clarified that it is not moving away from the presidential debate format, but is rather objecting to the CPD’s control over the process. The CPD has organized presidential and vice presidential debates for more than 30 years.

“Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement at the time. “The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage.”

The RNC, at the time, also added that a majority of the CPD’s board members had publicly disparaged former President Trump prior to the 2020 debates.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked if Biden would debate Trump, but she did not directly respond.

“That’s something for the campaign to speak to,” Jean-Pierre said.