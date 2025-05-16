Trump calls Springsteen ‘highly overrated’ after rocker labels him ‘treasonous’ overseas

President Donald Trump slammed Bruce Springsteen as being “highly overrated” Friday after the rocker called his administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous.”

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States. Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.