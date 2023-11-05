Trump calls to ban US entry for immigrants wanting to abolish Israel: ‘Not going to get in’

Former President Trump said people who want to abolish Israel shouldn’t be allowed to enter America.

Trump made the comments during the Florida Freedom Summit on Saturday, where other 2024 GOP presidential contenders also spoke, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

“If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, and then you don’t want your country to do well, you don’t want your country to be successful, you’re just not going to get in, you’re not getting in, you’re not coming into our country,” Tump said.

Trump also proposed ideological screening for immigrants.

“On day one, I will restore the Trump travel on entering from having people that like to blow up our shopping centers and kill our people and do lots of bad things. Entry from plagued countries. We will not allow people to come in and will implement strong ideological screening for all immigrants,” Trump said.

Trump called for ideological screening for immigrants during his 2016 campaign as well, stating that “extreme vetting” needs to be in place.

“We should only admit into this country those who share our values and respect our people,” Trump said in 2016. “The time is overdue to develop a new screening test for the threats we face today.”

Trump’s comments come after he promised to deport immigrants who are publicly supporting Hamas during an Iowa campaign speech Oct. 16.

“We aren’t bringing in anyone from Gaza,” Trump also said at the event.

Reuters and Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed to this report.