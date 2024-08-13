Trump camp thanks WH for confirming there’s ‘no daylight’ between Harris, Biden: ‘Kamala created this mess’

The Trump campaign is rallying around White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying there’s no “daylight” between President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, arguing the comment reflects that “Kamala owns the border crisis” and other issues throttling the country.

“Thank you @PressSec for confirming: there is ‘no daylight’ between Kamala and Joe! Kamala owns the border crisis. Kamala owns inflation. Kamala owns the wars, chaos, and crime over the past 4 years,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted to X on Monday afternoon showing a clip of Jean-Pierre.

Leavitt was responding to Jean-Pierre saying Monday during the White House press briefing that Biden and Harris have been “aligned” throughout the administration and that there’s no “daylight” between the pair.

“[Harris is] going to lay out her vision. But again, they’ve been aligned, you know, they’ve been aligned for the last three and a half years. There’s not been any daylight,” Jean Pierre said.

22 DAYS: KAMALA HARRIS HAS NOT HELD A PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE EMERGING AS PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE

The White House spokeswoman was responding to a question from the media regarding a potential policy review process between Biden and Harris as the president wraps up his final months in office and Harris continues rallying support for her presidential bid come November.

Leavitt added in exclusive comment to Fox News Digital on Monday that “Kamala created this mess” and that she therefore “cannot be trusted” to address such issues under a potential Harris administration.

“Today, the Biden White House confirmed what the Kamala Harris refuses to admit: there is NO daylight between Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Kamala owns the illegal immigration crisis that continues to rage on our southern border; and Kamala owns the inflation crisis that has made food, rent, and gas unaffordable. Electing Kamala would be like hiring the thief who robbed your house to put new locks on the door. Kamala created this mess – she cannot be trusted to clean it up,” Leavitt said.

Harris, who has not held a press conference since she emerged as the Democratic Party’s frontrunner for the presidential ticket last month, has worked to distance herself from issues such as spiraling immigration and ongoing inflation woes that have throttled the country under the Biden administration.

“Kamala Harris has spent decades fighting violent crime. As a border state prosecutor, she took on drug cartels and jailed gang members for smuggling weapons and drugs across the border,” a new ad for the campaign regarding her border policy states.

It adds that “as vice president, she backed the toughest border control bill in decades. And as president, she will hire thousands more border agents and crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking.”

Former President Trump has repeatedly slammed the Harris campaign as a continuation of the Biden administration, saying Harris has been the “driving force” behind Biden’s policies.

Harris “has been the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe. She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country if she ever gets the chance to get into office,” Trump said during a campaign event late last month in North Carolina.

