Trump campaign ‘expanding the map,’ Vance says in New Hampshire

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance is predicting a Trump victory in New Hampshire on Election Day, telling voters there that the campaign is “expanding the map” compared to past presidential races.

“I believe that in two days we’re going to turn New Hampshire red and make Donald Trump the next president of the United States,” the Ohio senator and Trump’s running mate told a crowd in Derry on Sunday night.

“I got to be honest, a couple of months ago, I wasn’t necessarily sure that the day before the last full day of the campaign, we’d be in the great state of New Hampshire. But I think that it suggests that what we’re doing is expanding the map,” Vance continued. “We’re bringing new voters into this coalition and for the folks in New Hampshire who want to live free, we are the only ticket in town, Donald J. Trump is the only president for you.”

Vance said a margin of just .37% in 2016 “was the difference between Hillary Clinton and Donald J. Trump.”

The state went blue that year, and then in 2020 President Biden defeated Trump in New Hampshire 52.9 to 45.5%.

“I think what’s different this time around is that we have seen for the last four years the incredible failures of Kamala Harris’s governance and the way that it has affected people in this great state as much as anybody else in the union,” Vance said Sunday.

“I’ve heard already since I’ve been in the state of New Hampshire, about the terrible toll of Kamala Harris’ open border, about the migrant crisis that has made its way hundreds of miles from the American southern border, right here to the state of New Hampshire,” Vance added. “I hear from New Hampshire families who can’t afford the cost of groceries, who can’t afford to buy a home, and I think our message in just two days to Kamala Harris is going to be very simple and my running mate loves to say it, you are fired. Go back to San Francisco, where you belong. We don’t want you in the White House.”

In the final Fox News Power Rankings forecast before Election Day, New Hampshire was placed in the “leans Dem” category.