Trump campaign on Biden turmoil: ‘Democrats can’t even figure out who their nominee should be’

MILWAUKEE – Former President Trump’s campaign is contrasting what they call a “unified” GOP at the Republican National Convention with the latest turmoil surrounding President Biden’s re-election bid.

On Thursday, a Trump campaign official told Fox News “when you look at what we’ve done with this convention, we’ve demonstrated to the American people that not only is the Republican Party unified, but we have a unifying vision for the entire country with President Trump’s agenda and plan for America well established.”

“At the same time, the Democrats can’t even figure out who their nominee should be,” the official argued.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN INSISTS PRESIDENT IS ‘STAYING IN THIS RACE’

The comments come as President Biden’s campaign is pushing back against a slew of reports in the past 24 hours that the president has become more receptive in the last couple of days to hearing arguments about why he should drop his 2024 re-election run.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING FROM THE GOP CONVENTION

“Our campaign is not working through any scenarios where President Biden is not at the top of the ticket. He is and will be the Democratic nominee,” Biden principal deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters at a news conference Thursday morning near the site of the Republican National Convention.

Fulks emphasized that “the president has said it several times. He’s staying in this race” and “we look forward to him accepting the [nomination of the] delegates in Chicago and continuing with this race to talk about what’s at stake.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following his disastrous debate performance last month against Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, the 81-year-old Biden has been facing questions about whether he has the physical and mental capabilities to serve another four years in the most demanding job in the world.

Politically, Biden’s been pushing back against a rising chorus of calls to end his campaign from elected Democrats, who are deeply concerned about the possibility of the party not only losing the White House but both houses of Congress in the fall election.

Reports over the past 24 hours indicated that top Democrats – including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – have had frank conversations with Biden about him ending his campaign.

And a Washington Post report on Thursday suggested that former President Obama has told allies in recent days that Biden’s path to victory has been vastly reduced, and he thinks the president needs to seriously reconsider his decision to keep running.

A source familiar with Obama’s thinking, asked about the Post report, told Fox News that the former president “continues to see his primary role as a sounding board and counselor for President Biden, as they have long done for each other for many years now. He believes Joe Biden has been an outstanding President and is protective of him both personally and of the Biden administration’s strong and historic accomplishments.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.