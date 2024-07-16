Trump campaign outlines key reasons why Vance was last man standing in VeepStakes: ‘Same ilk’

MILWAUKEE – A Trump campaign spokesperson sat down with Fox News Digital on Monday and explained why Ohio GOP Sen. JD Vance was ultimately who Trump selected as his running mate.

“I couldn’t be more excited that JD Vance is our vice presidential nominee,” Trump 2024 Deputy Communications Director Caroline Sunshine told Fox News Digital.

“You know, President Trump, ever since he came down the escalator in 2015, said, I’m here to fight for the forgotten men and women of America. You look at the RNC platform that our party just put out, that President Trump was intricately involved in drafting, and at the very top, it says, dedicated to the forgotten men and women of America. JD Vance comes from a community of forgotten men and women.”

Sunshine explained that Vance, who came from humble beginnings in southwest Ohio, has “lived the American Dream.”

“He has served his country in the Marine Corps,” Sunshine continued. “He enlisted in the Marine Corps right after the Twin Towers came down. He has, of course, realized as many in that generation of global war on terror veterans have, that America shouldn’t be in endless foreign wars that don’t serve its interests. He’s completely aligned with President Trump’s ambition to make this country wealthy, safe and strong again.”

Sunshine said that part of Vance’s appeal is that he does not pretend to identify with the “forgotten” people in the United States.

“A lot of people in politics get up on their soapbox and pretend that you know, they know what it’s like to be somebody,” Sunshine said. “You got Kamala Harris acting like she’s from Oakland. They pretend like they know what it’s like to come from somewhere. JD Vance actually does come from the forgotten men and women communities. He understands those problems and that suffering viscerally, and I think he’s really going to be a tremendous asset to President Trump.”

Sunshine touted Vance’s ability to resonate in the key battleground states in the Rust Belt that many experts believe could swing the election.

“He’s an extraordinary American,” Sunshine said. “He is a public servant. That’s so important to remember. I mean, President Trump didn’t get into politics for personal gain. President Trump has given to this country. He’s fortunate to have a running mate like JD Vance, who is of the same ilk, somebody who loves this country, who has given, who has sacrificed for this country.”

Trump announced his selection of Vance, a one-time Trump critic who has transformed into a leading America First disciple, in a Truth Social post on Monday as Republican delegates were gathering on the convention floor in Milwaukee.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump posted.

Trump emphasized that Vance, on the campaign trail “will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond….”

The Biden campaign quickly began attacking Vance on social media.

“Trump has selected far-right MAGA extremist JD Vance as his running mate,” the Biden-Harris HQ posted on X. “Vance is a 2020 election denier, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access.”

“Here’s the deal about J.D. Vance,” Biden’s campaign account posted on X, along with a fundraising link. :He talks a big game about working people. But now, he and Trump want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.”

