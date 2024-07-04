Trump campaign rips Biden after former president’s mental acuity called into question

The Trump campaign slammed the White House and the Biden campaign for calling former President Donald Trump’s mental acuity into question.

“Never in history has a debate resulted in a candidate’s own donors and surrogates pondering whether their candidate should stay in the race, until now,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital.

The comment comes after the White House and Biden campaign questioned former President Trump’s fitness to serve, a response to questions that continue to swirl around President Biden’s mental acuity.

Asked during a news conference Tuesday if Biden had Alzheimer’s or any form of dementia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “no” while hinting that the “same exact question” should be asked of the “other guy,” referring to Trump.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ANSWERS POINT-BLANK IF BIDEN SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AFTER DISASTROUS DEBATE

Biden continues to face widespread skepticism about his ability to win the election and serve another term as president in the wake of a disastrous debate performance last week, resulting in many calling on the president to step aside and let a younger candidate take over at the top of the ticket.

The Biden campaign has acknowledged the president’s poor performance but pushed back against the idea he would drop out of the race, arguing Biden still has the ability to lead and is the party’s best chance at defeating Trump.

The campaign has also begun calling Trump’s cognitive ability into question, citing times the former president has confused who he was talking about.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN DEMANDS APOLOGY FROM BIDEN AFTER ‘RIDICULOUS’ CHEAP FAKE NARRATIVE

“Donald Trump is unhinged and out-of-control, determined to make this country a dictatorship and punish his enemies with new powers handed to him by the Supreme Court – while also confusing Joe Biden for Barack Obama, Nikki Haley for Nancy Pelosi, and routinely ranting and raving about nonsense like sharks and windmills,” a campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

But the Trump campaign pushed back hard against the suggestion Wednesday, with Leavitt telling Fox News Digital that Trump “undeniably dominated Joe Biden in the debate and held him accountable for his failure, weakness, and dishonesty.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“While it’s been another bad week for Biden, it’s been a terrible three and a half years for the nation,” Leavitt said. “Inflation is crushing every family, Biden’s border invasion is bringing crime to every community, and weakness from the White House is encouraging chaos and war around the globe – and that is why President Trump continues to dominate Joe Biden in every poll. Americans feel the sharp contrast in their lives under President Trump and Biden.”