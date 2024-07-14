Trump campaign, RNC to ‘proceed with our convention’ in aftermath of rally shooting

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Former President Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee have emphasized that the party’s upcoming convention will “proceed” following the deadly shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States,” Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said in a statement.

The statement was also signed by Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump, the former president’s daughter-in-law.

The Republican National Convention, where Trump will be formally nominated as the GOP’s 2024 standard-bearer, is scheduled to kick off on Monday in Milwaukee, the largest city in swing-state Wisconsin.

Reince Priebus, chair of the Milwaukee convention host committee and a former RNC chair who later served as Trump’s first White House chief of staff, noted in a statement that “guests have already begun to arrive in Wisconsin, and we look forward to working with the Republican National Committee to welcome everyone to Milwaukee this week.”

The statements from the Trump campaign, the RNC and the host committee were issued a couple of hours after the former president was rushed from the stage after shots rang out at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, which is located north of Pittsburgh in the western part of the Keystone State.

The Secret Service reported that “a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue. US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now deceased.”

“One spectator was killed, two spectators were critically injured,” the Secret Service added in their statement.

The shooting took place minutes after Trump began speaking at his rally, and the visibly bloodied former president was rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump said in a social media post.

