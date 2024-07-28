Trump campaign touts ‘Trump Force 47’ grassroots recruitment effort 100 days out from Election Day

FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump’s campaign has mapped out its general election strategy with just 100 days until voters cast their ballots in November, launching a social media blitz and urging supporters to join its “Trump Force 47” grassroots effort to recruit new voters.

The program, which the campaign says is focused on mobilizing “highly-targeted voters in critical precincts across the battleground states and districts,” has already engaged tens of thousands of volunteers.

“Trump Force 47 is highly effective because it takes traditional voter contact tactics a step further by equipping voters with the skills to persuade their neighbors to vote for President Trump,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital. “100 days out from Election Day, Team Trump is ready to turn the historic enthusiasm behind President Trump into action by signing up thousands of new volunteers who are ready to Make America Great Again.”

TRUMP’S NEW BOOK ‘SAVE AMERICA’ CHRONICLES FIRST-TERM TRIUMPHS, OUTLINES BLUEPRINT FOR A WINNING SECOND

The campaign told Fox News Digital that “Trump Force 47” builds on its early-state primary strategy of organizing volunteers at the precinct level, where each volunteer works to attract several specifically-targeted voters.

The “Trump Force 47” website says it is “the official army of volunteer neighborhood organizers working together to defeat Kamala Harris and the far-left liberal democrats.”

Potential volunteers can sign up to target voter outreach in their own neighborhoods; call targeted voters; sign up for poll watching; be a “Trump Captain; host a “Trump House Party;” or deliver yard signs to neighbors.

“Securing these votes are critical to ensuring President Trump and other Republicans win in November,” the Trump campaign said.

Meanwhile, the campaign is focusing on themes echoed throughout the Republican National Committee earlier this month, including “Make America Safe Again,” “Make America Strong Again” and “Make America Great Again.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN SAYS IT’S ‘WELL-POSITIONED TO PROSECUTE THE CASE’ AGAINST KAMALA HARRIS

The Trump campaign is releasing new graphics and ads, touting the former president’s record and his plans to “win, win, win” against Vice President Harris.

The new voter strategy comes after former Trump officially became the Republican presidential nominee, and Sen. JD Vance became his running mate, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at the Republican National Convention earlier this month.

It also comes after President Biden suspended his re-election campaign. Harris landed endorsements from Biden, along with other top Democrats like former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and more.

Harris has also landed endorsements from the majority of delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination.

The official Democratic nominee, though, will not be named until Aug. 1.

The change at the top of the Democratic ticket does not concern the Trump campaign, according to sources familiar.

The campaign told Fox News Digital it “has been wholly prepared for every scenario” and said it completed its “gameplanning months in advance.”

“The campaign leaves nothing to chance and is well-positioned to prosecute the case against a weak, failed, incompetent, and dangerously liberal in Kamala Harris,” a Trump campaign adviser told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital this week, former President Trump said Harris is “a radical left lunatic.”

“She’ll destroy our country,” Trump told Fox News Digital. “She doesn’t have what it takes to be president.”