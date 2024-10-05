Trump can win on these 3 key issues, Michigan voters tell Fox

Michigan voters attending former President Donald Trump’s Saginaw rally Thursday told Fox News Digital that the former president needs to focus on the economy to win the critical swing state, particularly job creation and curbing inflation.

“Opening up the pipelines to get the jobs back,” one voter who attended Trump’s rally on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University said when asked which issue the former president needs to focus on to win Michigan.

The comments come as Trump made yet another visit to the crucial swing state of Michigan, a state that could play a decisive role in determining who wins November’s election. It also marked the second time the former president visited mid-Michigan in just a few weeks, a blue collar area of the state where the campaign believes it can make inroads with voters in what promises to be a close race.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the same area of the state Friday, signifying the importance of Michigan as the clock nears the end of a dramatic election season.

Polls show Michigan as a toss up as of Wednesday, with the Real Clear Politics Polling average giving Harris a thin lead of just 0.7 points in the state. However, polls also showed Trump trailing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Biden in Michigan by 5.3 and 5.7 points respectively, numbers that turned out much more favorable to Trump on election day.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016 before dropping it to Biden in another close race in 2020, but voters in mid-Michigan believe Trump’s focus on the economy should help put him over the top in 2024.

“Bring inflation down and safety and security in the state of Michigan,” one voter told Fox News Digital.

“Illegal border crossings and the economy,” another voter said. “Keeping jobs in America, lowering inflation.”

However, other voters signaled that Trump could win on a range of issues, including national security and reducing crime in inner cities.

“Our national security does come first. But if the people at home, if they can’t make ends meet, they’re living in misery, that’s just as important,” a voter told Fox News Digital. “Being truthful to the American people, which he has been.”

“Focusing on the inner cities. Putting together ways to decrease the violence,” another voter said.

Meanwhile, one voter who said she was at the rally to support Trump said that the former president could lead the charge in helping Michigan residents see the issue of abortion differently.

“I think one of the bigger things to look at has been abortion… Michigan has been one of the stronger states in supporting that,” the voter told Fox News Digital. “He can do a very good job in getting us to just see the value of life.”

