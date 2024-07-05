Trump challenges Biden to second presidential debate — but there’s a catch

Former President Trump on Thursday challenged President Biden to another debate, this time with no moderators.

In a Truth Social post, Trump requested a “no holds barred” and “all on” discussion with Biden about the future of the country.

“Let Joe explain why he wants Open Borders, with millions of people, and many violent criminals from parts unknown, pouring into our once great Nation, or why he wants Men Playing in Women’s Sports, or demand ALL ELECTRIC VEHICLES within five years, or why he allowed INFLATION TO RUN RAMPANT, destroying the people of our Country, and so much more.

“It would also, under great pressure, prove his ‘competence,’ or lack thereof. Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be. ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!!!”

A spokesperson for President Biden’s campaign did not immediately respond Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Trump’s eagerness to take on Biden again comes as no surprise, as the Democratic president is widely regarded to have lost in their first encounter of the 2024 race.

The 81-year-old incumbent’s halting delivery and stumbling answers during the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta sparked widespread panic among Democrats and have spurred calls from pundits, editorial writers and some party donors for Biden to step aside in favor of a younger, more able standard-bearer.

Biden so far has stubbornly resisted the calls to step aside. During remarks at a White House celebration for the Fourth of July, he told the audience, “I’m not going anywhere.”

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients reportedly held an all-staff meeting Wednesday to urge team members to tune out the “noise” and focus on the task of governing.

Even as Zients acknowledged that the days since the Atlanta matchup between Biden and Trump have been challenging, the chief of staff stressed to White House aides the accomplishments and the track record of the Democratic administration and said governing will only become more crucial once the campaign season heats up, particularly after the Fourth of July holiday.

ABC News is scheduled to host the second debate between Biden and Trump on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The network has not yet announced the moderators for that debate.

Fox News Digital's Timothy H.J. Nerozzi, Paul Steinahuser and Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.

