Trump, China’s Xi invite each other on state visits amid trade fight, US president says

President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday on negotiations regarding trade between Washington and Beijing.

“I just concluded a very good phone call with President Xi, of China, discussing some of the intricacies of our recently made, and agreed to, Trade Deal,” Trump said in a Thursday Truth Social post. “The call lasted approximately one and a half hours, and resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries.”

Trump said that the conversation focused “almost entirely” on trade, and that Xi invited the U.S. president and first lady Melania Trump to visit China. Trump also said he extended an invitation to Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan.

The call comes nearly a week after Trump condemned China for violating an initial trade agreement that the U.S. and China hashed out in May, and a day after Trump said Xi was “extremely hard to make a deal with” in a Truth Social post.

The negotiations led both countries to agree that the U.S. would ramp down its tariffs against Chinese imports from 145% to 30%, and China would cut its tariffs against U.S. imports from 125% to 10%.

But Trump accused China on Friday of not holding up its end of the bargain, although he refrained from disclosing specifics.

“The bad news is that China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US,” Trump said in a social media post Friday. “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Friday in an interview with CNBC that China had failed to lift its non-tariff barriers, as outlined in the deal.

“The United States did exactly what it was supposed to do, and the Chinese are slow-rolling their compliance which is completely unacceptable and has to be addressed,” Greer said Friday.

Meanwhile, China pressed the U.S. to reverse course and urged the U.S. to address its own mistakes.

“China once again urges the US to immediately correct its erroneous actions, cease discriminatory restrictions against China and jointly uphold the consensus reached at the high-level talks in Geneva,” Chinese embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a Friday statement.