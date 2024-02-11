Trump credits himself for making Taylor Swift ‘so much money,’ claims Biden ‘didn’t do anything for Taylor’

Former President Donald Trump took to social media on Superbowl Sunday to claim some responsibility for Taylor Swift’s financial success and praise Travis Kelce, despite stressing that he and the music industry-meets-NFL power couple might not be politically aligned.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social. “There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!”

Swift endorsed Biden for president in 2020, and his aides are reportedly courting another possible Swift endorsement in the 2024 race.

ADELE TELLS TAYLOR SWIFT HATERS TO ‘GET A F—ING LIFE,’ ADDS THAT SHE’S MADE FOOTBALL ‘MORE ENJOYABLE’

The 14-time Grammy winning artist has been acknowledged by Republicans and Democratic players alike for her potential political influence on the race.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Kelce, currently one of the most celebrated tight ends in the NFL with two Super Bowl wins already under his belt, has received criticism from fans and conservatives for a reported multi-million deal to appear in a Pfizer commercial for the COVID-19 vaccine. He and Swift have reportedly been dating since at least September.

LAS VEGAS CHAPEL OFFERING FREE WEDDINGS TO COUPLES NAMED TAYLOR AND TRAVIS ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

In 2018, Trump signed the Music Modernization Act into law, enacting sweeping new reform to U.S. copyright law in the digital streaming era.

“They’ve been working on this for years and years and years,” Trump said in a prepared statement at the time from the White House, according to Forbes. “(The MMA) closes loopholes in our digital royalty laws to ensure that songwriters, artists, producers and providers receive fair payment for the licensing of music.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump’s post came hours before the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.