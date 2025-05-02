Trump declares May 8 as ‘Victory Day’ for World War II: ‘Going to start celebrating our victories again!’

President Donald Trump late Thursday announced plans to designate May 8 as World War II “Victory Day” in the United States, which coincides with the “Victory in Europe Day” that has been celebrated in most of Europe since the Germans surrendered in 1945.

Trump acknowledged in a Truth Social that “many of our allies and friends” already celebrate on May 8, but said America should join in because “we did more than any other Country, by far, in producing a victorious result.”

On May 7, 1945, the Germans surrendered to the Allied Forces, and agreed to cease all operations the next day.

World War II officially ended later in the year on Sept. 2 when the Japanese signed an instrument of surrender, though Japan waved a white flag on Aug. 14 – about a week after the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The U.S. does not have any public holidays commemorating World War II specifically, but there have been remembrance ceremonies in May, August and September across the country for decades.

Former President Harry Truman, who was in office during the end of WWII, issued a proclamation in August 1946 declaring Aug. 14 as “Victory Over Japan Day.”

“And I call upon the people of the United States to observe Victory Day as a day of solemn commemoration of the devotion of the men and women by whose sacrifices victory was achieved, and as a day of prayer and of high resolve that the cause of justice, freedom, peace, and international good-will shall be advanced with undiminished and unremitting efforts, inspired by the valor of our heroes of the Armed Services,” Truman’s proclamation read, in part.

In the same post, Trump stated that Nov. 11 will also be recognized as World War I “Victory Day.”

“We won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance, but we never celebrate anything,” the president wrote. “That’s because we don’t have leaders anymore, that know how to do so! We are going to start celebrating our victories again!”