Trump defeats Haley again in Michigan, wins state’s remaining delegates at GOP convention

Former President Trump will win more delegates from Saturday’s Michigan Republican caucuses, after decisively winning the state’s primary earlier in the week.

Republicans gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday to hold a convention that eventually allocated the remaining 39 of the state’s 55 presidential delegates to Trump.

Trump was victorious in the Michigan primary earlier this week, beating Haley by 41 points and earning 12 delegates compared to Haley’s 4.

Michigan Republicans were forced to split their primary into two parts after Democrats who control the state government moved Michigan into the early primary states, violating the national Republican Party’s rules.

Saturday’s convention comes just days after a Kent County judge affirmed that former Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo was properly removed by party members in January. The decision officially hands the state party over to former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, whom the Republican National Committee recognized last month.

Republicans in Idaho and Missouri held caucuses on Saturday night that Trump is expected to easily win.

Trump has scored convincing victories in each of the primary battles thus far and his team has suggested that he will secure the GOP nomination by the end of the month. But Haley has pledged that she is staying in the race until at least March 5, when 16 states hold Super Tuesday primaries, and over 800 delegates will be at stake.

