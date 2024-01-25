Trump defends himself on the stand, blasts E. Jean Carroll trial: ‘This is not America’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump took the stand on Thursday in his defense in the civil defamation damages trial stemming from E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit claiming he sexually attacked her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

The 2024 GOP frontrunner has vehemently denied the allegation. His denial resulted in Carroll slapping Trump with a defamation lawsuit, claiming that his response caused harm to her reputation.

Upon taking the stand Thursday, Trump was asked three questions by the defense.

First, Trump was asked whether he saw his deposition played in court, to which he replied: “Yes.”

Second, he was asked if he stands by his statements in the deposition, to which he replied: “100 percent. Yes.”

And third, he was asked if he ever threatened Carroll in his tweets and social media posts.

“No,” Trump said. “I was only defending myself from what I believe was a false allegation.”

The judge struck statements from Trump that went beyond a yes or no answer.

On the way out of the courtroom, Trump repeatedly said: “This is not America.”

Trump and his legal team insist that Carroll’s allegations are fabricated, with the former president’s initial reaction including an accusation that Carroll was motivated by wanting to sell copies of her book.

Trump has repeatedly told Fox News Digital that he has “absolutely no idea who this woman is.”

Carroll, 79, alleged that Trump raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store across from Trump Tower in Manhattan sometime in 1996.

A federal jury in New York City decided last year that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The former president was ordered to pay $5 million.

Trump, on his Truth Social account last week, posted images of Carroll’s tweets dating back to 2015. In one image, Carroll wrote: “How do you know your ‘unwanted sexual advance’ is unwanted, until you advance it?”

Trump also posted that Carroll “has been ‘all over the place’ on the timing of this alleged ‘incident,’ which never took place, and is being coached by Lunatic Radical Left Democrat operative attorney, Roberta Kaplan, who has sued me before, and just lost.”

“I am the only one who has been injured by this attempted EXTORTION,” Trump posted.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan is presiding over the trial.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.