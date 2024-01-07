Trump demands release of supporters jailed for Jan. 6 Capitol riot: ‘I call them hostages’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Trump marked the third anniversary of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by demanding the release of all his supporters who have been convicted or detained for crimes relating to the incident.

Trump made the comments during a campaign stop in Clinton, Iowa, on Saturday, calling his jailed supporters “hostages.” More than 1,200 people have been charged with participating in the riot, of whom over 900 have pleaded guilty or been convicted.

“They’ve suffered enough,” Trump told the Iowa crowd. “I call them hostages. Some people call them prisoners.”

He went on to add, “I got indicted because I challenged the crooked election.”

BIDEN MOCKED FOR APPEARING CONFUSED AFTER ANTI-TRUMP SPEECH: ‘LOST AGAIN’

Trump is campaigning in Iowa just days ahead of the state’s Jan. 15 primary. Trump has maintained a commanding lead over his closest rivals, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

PROUD BOY WHO FLED PROSECUTION, FAKED DRUG OVERDOSE AFTER J6 RIOT GETS 10 YEARS

Trump will continue his campaigning blitz this week with a pair of Iowa faith events on Monday. Trump will be joined by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and former Diamond State Gov. Mike Huckabee at events in the afternoon and evening.

Trump’s Saturday comments came as political pundits across the spectrum marked the third anniversary of the Capitol riot. MSBNC host Jonathan Capehart raised eyebrows on his Saturday show when he was reduced to tears while interviewing a police officer who served at the Capitol that day.

FBI CONTINUES TO SEARCH FOR JAN 6 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT 3 YEARS AFTER CAPITOL RIOT, OFFERS $500K REWARD

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI continues to investigate and prosecute suspects placed inside the Capitol by security and social media footage.