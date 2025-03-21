Trump demands Supreme Court step in after federal judges block his agenda: ‘These people are Lunatics’

President Donald Trump on Thursday called on the Supreme Court to reverse injunctions placed on his administration’s efforts to carry out mass deportations and other moves to downsize the scope of government.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump took aim at “Radical Left Judges” for imposing injunctions on some of his most controversial moves, such as deporting Venezuelan gang members.

“Unlawful Nationwide Injunctions by Radical Left Judges could very well lead to the destruction of our Country!” he wrote. “These people are Lunatics, who do not care, even a little bit, about the repercussions from their very dangerous and incorrect Decisions and Rulings.”

WHO IS JAMES BOASBERG, THE US JUDGE AT THE CENTER OF TRUMP’S DEPORTATION EFFORTS?

A president has to be allowed to act “quickly and decisively,” such as “returning murderers, drug lords, rapists, and other such type criminals back to their Homeland, or to other locations that will allow our Country to be SAFE.”

He urged the high court and Chief Justice John Roberts to address the matter.

“If Justice Roberts and the United States Supreme Court do not fix this toxic and unprecedented situation IMMEDIATELY, our Country is in very serious trouble!” he wrote.

The Trump administration has railed against federal judges for blocking parts of his agenda. On Thursday, a federal judge said that Columbia University doesn’t have to give the House Education and Workforce Committee the information it had requested about student disciplinary actions until after a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg drew the ire of the Trump administration after he blocked it from using a 1798 law to deport Venezuelan nationals , including alleged members of the gang Tren de Aragua, for a period of 14 days. He also ordered any flights in the air to return to U.S. soil immediately.

On Thursday, Trump said Boasberg was “doing everything in his power” to usurp the presidency.

“He is a local, unknown Judge, a Grandstander, looking for publicity, and it cannot be for any other reason, because his “Rulings” are so ridiculous, and inept,” Trump wrote. “SAVE AMERICA!”