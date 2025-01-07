Trump digs into Biden admin for selling off border wall at ‘five cents on the dollar’

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, President-elect Donald Trump renewed his criticisms of the Biden administration for selling off border wall materials at “five cents on the dollar,” saying: “These people either hate our country or they’re stupid.”

He also slammed the private company managing the border wall sales for attempting to sell the materials back to his incoming administration at a significant upcharge.

“You know what they were doing. They were calling us up and saying: ‘We’ll sell it back to you at 200 cents.’ In other words, double what we paid for it,” he said. “So, they were going to buy it from this guy [President Joe Biden] for five cents on the dollar. They were making deals.”

SEAN HANNITY: THESE ACTIONS ARE DESIGNED TO UNDERMINE TRUMP

The Biden administration has been auctioning off border wall parts since at least 2023, with parts listed for sale on auction marketplaces, after it abruptly shut down most border wall construction in 2021.

An official at the Department of Defense told Fox News Digital in December that the materials being sold through online auctions were already sold off by the federal government earlier in 2024, with a large percentage of the materials being sold to a government surplus retailer called Gov Planet.

Following a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton the Biden administration agreed to a court order to stop further wall material sales.

Speaking in December, Trump said the Biden administration’s border wall sales were “almost a criminal act” that would cost American taxpayers “hundreds of millions of dollars.”

A SECURE BORDER SAVES LIVES, TOM HOMAN SAYS

Trump said on Tuesday the private retailer was “calling us, asking us to pay them 200 cents because it’s a good deal because we can have it immediately.”

But to this, Trump said: “You know what ‘immediately’ is? Just leave it in place.”

“Fortunately, we had a very smart judge that stopped it cold,” he went on. “But think of it. They were selling the wall. That was exactly the wall that the Border Patrol wanted that was designed by them: steel, concrete, rebar… Everything was top of the line, very expensive. It would be double what we paid for it then, six years ago.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE

Speaking of the Biden administration, Trump said: “These people either hate our country or they’re very stupid.”

“They were selling the wall for five cents on the dollar and trying to resell it back to us for 200 cents, or less, but for 200 cents on the dollar.” he said. “That deal is like all the other things that these people do.”