FOX Political News 

Trump disqualified from Maine 2024 Republican primary ballot

Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday disqualified former President Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. 

The decision follows a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court earlier this month that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

 