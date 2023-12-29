Trump disqualified from Maine 2024 Republican primary ballot
Maine’s Democratic secretary of state on Thursday disqualified former President Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot.
The decision follows a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court earlier this month that booted Trump from the ballot there under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Colorado is a Democratic-leaning state that is not expected to be competitive for Republicans in November.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.