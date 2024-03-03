Trump dominates Idaho Republican caucuses as Super Tuesday nears

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former President Donald Trump has cruised to victory in Idaho’s Republican caucuses, winning yet another victory over his rival for the GOP nomination, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Trump also won Saturday’s GOP contests in Missouri and Michigan.

The Associated Press projected Trump’s win as he barrels towards what’s expected to be a big Super Tuesday performance on March 5, when voters in 15 states will head to the polls to make their pick for their party’s nominee.

Haley has vowed to remain in the race at least through Super Tuesday, even though she has not yet won a single contest against her former boss.

A total of 32 delegates are up for grabs in Idaho, all of which will go to any candidate winning more than 50% of the vote statewide.

If no candidate receives a majority, the delegates are allocated proportionally to the vote results. However, a candidate must receive at least 15% of the vote to receive any delegates.

Democrats will hold their caucuses in Idaho on May 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

