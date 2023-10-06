Trump drops lawsuit against Michael Cohen, vows to re-file after he has ‘prevailed’ in other cases

FIRST ON FOX: Former President Trump is voluntarily dismissing his lawsuit against his former attorney Michael Cohen, but vowed to refile against him once he has “prevailed” in the “witch hunts against him,” Fox News Digital has learned.

Trump sued Cohen for $500 million in April, alleging a breach of attorney-client relationship, unjust enrichment, and more.

But Trump attorneys on Thursday night filed a motion “voluntarily dismissing this action without prejudice.”

“Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is scheduled to be in the Great State of New Hampshire, and while the President is fighting against the meritless claims that have been lodged against him in New York, Washington D.C., Florida, and Georgia, as well as continuing his winning campaign, where he is leading the Republicans by 60 points and Crooked Joe Biden by 11 points, to serve as our next President of the United States, President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen,” the Trump spokesperson said.

The lawsuit will be refiled against Cohen at a later date, the spokesperson said.

“Once President Trump has prevailed in dealing with the witch hunts against him, he will continue to pursue his claims against Michael Cohen, who rightfully deserves to, and will be held accountable for his unlawful words and actions just as the Southern District of New York held him accountable for numerous non-Trump related acts and crimes, making Cohen a very ‘proud’ felon,” the spokesperson said.

Trump’s legal team in April filed the more-than 30-page federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, alleging Cohen breached his attorney-client relationship by “spreading falsehoods” about Trump that were “likely to be embarrassing or detrimental, and partook in other misconduct,” while also breaching contractual terms of a confidentiality agreement he signed as a condition of employment with Trump.

The lawsuit alleged that Cohen spread falsehoods about Trump “with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.”

The lawsuit detailed Cohen’s “myriad of public statements, including the publication of two books, a podcast series, and innumerable mainstream media appearances,” while ignoring “cease and desist” orders.

Cohen, in 2018, pleaded guilty to arranging the hush money payments — among other federal charges — ahead of the 2016 presidential election to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal, but maintains that Trump directed them.

Cohen also pleaded guilty to making false statements to a financial institution, making false statements to Congress and tax evasion. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The move comes after Trump, the current 2024 Republican frontrunner, was indicted four times this year and faces a civil fraud trial as well.

Trump was first charged in March out of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s years-long investigation related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York.

Those charges from Bragg came amid Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges out of that probe. The charges include willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and false statements.

That trial is expected to begin in May 2024.

In July, Trump was charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of Smith’s investigation — an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts.

Smith was also investigating whether Trump was involved in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and any alleged interference in the 2020 election result.

On Aug. 1, Trump was indicted on four federal charges out of Smith’s Jan. 6 probe.

Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges, which included conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

That trial is expected to begin in March 2024 — the day before the Super Tuesday primary elections.

Trump was also charged out of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.