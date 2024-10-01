Trump edges Harris in North Carolina poll, state that hasn’t voted Democratic since 2008

North Carolina remains a dead heat in the presidential race as the November elections draw ever nearer.

The state – which is now undergoing serious recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Helene – has been consistently close in its political polling.

A new poll conducted by the Washington Post finds former President Trump leading with 50% of likely North Carolina voters compared to Vice President Harris’ 48%.

Trump’s slim lead is within the poll’s +/- 3.5% margin of error, but the former president won the state in 2020 with a similarly tight 1.3% lead. The poll contacted 1,001 registered voters randomly selected from a statewide database.

North Carolina has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since former President Obama’s 2008 victory, but the Democratic National Committee sees the state’s Republican majority as fragile, with a possibility to tip the other way.

Because the majority of the survey was conducted before the full impact of Helene on the state, it does not reflect any possible shifts the storm may cause in public opinion.

More than 120 people have been killed by Helene since the hurricane made landfall in Florida late Thursday before tearing a path of destruction through the interior Southeast.

The storm caused millions to suffer power outages and billions in property damage as it smashed through the southern Appalachian Mountains and into the Tennessee Valley.

President Biden announced Monday that he will visit North Carolina on Wednesday after Hurricane Helene ravaged the state.

The president’s announcement comes after critics slammed him for a lack of leadership following the monster storm’s devastating impact on the southeastern portion of the country.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Wehner contributed to this report.