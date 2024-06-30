Trump endorses former Green Beret, Army colonel in their bids to flip House seats from blue to red

Former President Trump on Friday endorsed two Republican House candidates, both of whom served in the U.S. Army and are seeking to flip Democrat-held seats this fall.

Trump’s endorsements of Derrick Anderson, a former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, and Laurie Buckhout, a former Army colonel, came one day after his debate against President Biden.

In his endorsement of Anderson, the Republican nominee to represent Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, Trump said, “He bravely fought for our Great Country as a Green Beret, and was deployed to Afghanistan, Bahrain, Jordan, Israel, and Lebanon. Unlike the current administration, he never left anyone behind!

“Derrick is America First all the way, and he is running against a weak and pathetic Democrat named Yevgeny ‘Eugene’ Vindman who, along with Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff and others, lied to push the Ukraine Impeachment Hoax, a continuation of the greatest and most dangerous Political WITCH HUNT in the History of our Country.”

FORMER SPECIAL FORCES SOLDIER LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN IN VIRGINIA TO FLIP SWING HOUSE SEAT FROM DEMOCRATS

Anderson is running for the seat held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who announced in November that she would seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for governor of Virginia in 2025.

“Derrick Anderson has my Complete and Total Endorsement – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump said.

In announcing his campaign in September, Anderson told Fox News Digital he could “no longer remain silent on the sidelines.”

“I have spent my life serving this country overseas, including combat tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. Watching President Biden and Washington Democrats squander 22 years of sacrifices made by our service members and their families was the final straw for me,” Anderson said at the time.

Anderson served in the Army from 2006 to 2014 before his first run for Congress in 2022. That year, he narrowly lost the Republican primary to former congressional candidate Yesli Vega. Spanberger, a former CIA operative, defeated Vega in the general election by just under 5%, securing her third term after she was first elected in the 2018 midterms.

Anderson advanced to the general election after defeating five other Republicans in the state’s June 18 primary. He will face off against Vindman, the Democratic Party’s nominee, Nov. 5.

In his endorsement of Buckhout, the Republican nominee to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, Trump said, “Laurie bravely served our Country as an Army Colonel and Decorated Combat Commander and, in Congress, she will Grow the Economy, Lower Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, Secure our Border, Support our Military/Vets, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment.”

FORMER ARMY COLONEL SEEKING TO FLIP NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE SEAT SAYS DEM OPPONENT IS ‘BEHOLDEN’ TO BIDEN

Trump said he believes Buckhout “will be an incredible Representative for the fantastic people” of the state’s 1st congressional district.

“Laurie Buckhout has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” the former president added.

Buckhout, who served for 26 years in the U.S. Army and reached the rank of colonel before she retired in 2010, is aiming to flip a blue House seat to red in her challenge against incumbent Rep. Don Davis, D-N.C.

Buckhout advanced to the general election in March after defeating Sandy Smith, her sole primary challenger.

Speaking to Fox News Digital earlier this year, Buckhout accused Davis, a U.S. Air Force veteran who served for 14 years in the North Carolina state Senate before getting elected to the House in Nov. 2022, of being a “career politician” who has “never had a day in his life where he’s run a business.”

Additionally, Buckhout accused Davis of being “beholden” to President Biden and the Democratic policies that continue to wreak havoc on her district.

Davis later fired back at Buckhout’s allegations during an interview with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Let me be clear. I want to thank Col. Buckhout for her service to our country. But I think she couldn’t be more off on that whole comment because this is not about being beholden,” the first-term lawmaker said. “I’ve heard about flipping the seat. But, for me, it’s about fighting every day for families of eastern North Carolina.”

Buckhout will face Davis, who ran unopposed, in the general election Nov. 5.