Trump endorses House freshman for reelection less than six months into the lawmaker’s congressional tenure

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a full-throated endorsement of Rep. Abe Hamadeh, R-Ariz., backing the lawmaker for re-election less than half a year into the freshman House member’s first term in office.

“Abe Hamadeh has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” the president declared in a Truth Social post in which he described the congressman as “an America First Patriot.”

Trump endorsed Hamadeh in December 2023, ahead of the 2024 GOP U.S. House primary in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

But then later he issued an unusual dual endorsement of both Hamadeh and another GOP primary candidate, Blake Masters, just ahead of the 2024 contest that Hamadeh ultimately won.

GOP REP REVEALS AFTER F-16 RIDE WHY TRUMP’S LEADERSHIP IS ALREADY PAYING OFF FOR MILITARY

Back in February Hamadeh introduced a resolution to limit the types of flags that may be displayed in House facilities, though the text of the proposal stipulates that it would not “apply to the individual personal office space of a Member of the House of Representatives.”

The resolution would allow for displaying the American flag and various other kinds of flags, some of which would include “The State flag of the represented district of a Member of the House of Representatives, displayed adjacent to the office of such Member” and “The flags of visiting foreign dignitaries during an official visit.”

GOP LAWMAKER CREDITS TRUMP’S BUSINESS PROWESS FOR MAJOR INVESTMENT IN STATE: ‘KNOWS HOW TO MAKE DEALS’

“Congress is supposed to embody the AMERICAN people. That’s why I’ve introduced a resolution to ban foreign and ideological flags in the Halls of Congress. It’s pathetic that I even have to introduce this resolution,” Hamadeh declared in a tweet this month.

Six other House Republicans are listed as cosponsors on congress.gov, including three original cosponsors and three other lawmakers listed as backing the measure this month.

RISING GOP STAR TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER TRUMP DOJ ROLLS BACK MASSIVE BIDEN ANTI-POLICE PUSH: ‘PROMISE KEPT’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You have inspired me and so many other young men and women to fearlessly serve our country in our nation’s Armed Services and the halls of Congress,” Hamadeh wrote in a June 14 letter to Trump marking the president’s 79th birthday and the Army’s 250th.