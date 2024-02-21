Trump expected to haul in $6M at South Carolina fundraiser: ‘The primary is over’

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump is expected to raise more than $6 million at a fundraiser in South Carolina Tuesday night ahead of Saturday’s GOP primary.

The campaign told Fox News Digital that projections show that the GOP primary “is over.”

Fox News Digital has learned that the former president and GOP frontrunner will attend a fundraiser in Greenville, S.C. Tuesday night.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital that Trump is expected to bring in more than $6 million at this single event.

“President Trump continues to show his dominance in the polls and in fundraising across the country because he is the best candidate to beat Crooked Joe Biden and retake the White House,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital.

“This primary is over and anyone who thinks otherwise is either delusional or doing Biden’s bidding,” he added.

But former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley insists she is staying in the race.

“I refuse to quit,” Haley said in a speech Tuesday. “South Carolina will vote on Saturday. But on Sunday, I’ll still be running for president. I’m not going anywhere.”

In her remarks, Haley outlined her belief that the calls for her to drop out are coming from “the political elite” and “party bosses” and that only three states have voted so far with many more to come in recent weeks.

“I’m campaigning every day until the last person votes because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for our kids,” Haley said. “Nothing good in life comes easy. I’m willing to take the cuts, the bruises and the name calling because the only way you get to the blessing is by going through the pain.”

“The presidential primaries have barely begun. Just three states have voted. That’s right. Three. That’s it. After this weekend, we’ll be four. That’s not a lot,” Haley explained. “In the ten days after South Carolina, another 21 states and territories will vote, and they deserve a real choice, not a Soviet-style election when there’s only one candidate, and he gets 99% of the vote. We don’t anoint kings in this country. We have elections. And Donald Trump, of all people, should know. We don’t rig elections.”

But with nearly 800 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday as 15 states hold Republican presidential contests on March 5, with over 150 at stake over the following two weeks, the Trump campaign predicted in a memo released Tuesday that the former president would secure the Republican nomination by March 19, even under a “most-generous model” for Haley.

The Trump memo predicted an “a– kicking in the making” in South Carolina and said the “true ‘State’ of Nikki Haley’s campaign” is “broken down, out of ideas, out of gas, and completely outperformed by every measure, by Donald Trump.”

The Real Clear Politics average of polls heading into Saturday’s primary election in South Carolina shows Trump leading Haley by 25 points.

As for fundraising, Haley’s team says they hauled in $16.5 million in fundraising last month across all of their campaign committees, including $11.7 million from small-dollar grassroots supporters.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign released its January numbers on Tuesday morning, saying President Biden’s re-election effort brought in $42 million in January.

The Trump campaign has not yet released its January fundraising figures.

