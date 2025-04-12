Trump feels in ‘good shape,’ after physical, says he got ‘every question right’ on cognitive test

President Trump said on Friday that the first physical examination of his second term went well, and overall he feels he’s in “very good shape.”

The president told reporters on board Air Force One while en route to his home in West Palm Beach Friday evening that the yearly presidential physical at Walter Reed Medical Center showed he has a “good heart, a good soul,” and “overall, I think I’m in very – I felt I was in very good shape.”

He also took a cognitive test.

“I don’t know what to tell you other than I got every answer right,” the president told reporters.

He added, “I think it’s a pretty well-known test. Got it all right. I’ve taken the cognitive test, I think, four times and gotten nothing wrong. That’s what the American people want. Biden refused, Kamala refused.”

He also said that doctors gave him “a little bit” of advice on lifestyle changes that could improve his health without going into detail.

Biden’s yearly presidential exam at Walter Reed last year didn’t include a cognitive test.

The former president’s mental abilities became a concern during the presidential election last year after he struggled in a June debate against Trump, which led to former Vice President Kamala Harris taking over as the Democratic nominee.

Trump said he expected the report from the exam to be released by Sunday.

The president was at Walter Reed for five hours undergoing “every test you can imagine.”

“I was there for a long time,” Trump said. “I think I did very well.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Friday that a readout of the exam would be released “as soon as we possibly can.”

The White House earlier this week promised to release the full results of Trump’s examination.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump wrote on Truth Social before the exam earlier this week.

The exam was also his first presidential physical since his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Both Biden and Trump’s health have come under increased scrutiny as they are the two oldest U.S. presidents to ever serve, and Trump became the oldest president to be sworn into office in January.