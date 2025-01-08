Trump files emergency petition to Supreme Court to prevent sentencing in NY v. Trump

President-elect Trump on Wednesday morning filed an emergency petition to the United States Supreme Court in an effort to block his sentencing in New York v. Trump.

Judge Juan Merchan set Trump’s sentencing in New York v. Trump for Jan. 10, after a jury found the now-president-elect guilty of falsifying business records in the first degree, stemming from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and has appealed the ruling, but was rejected last week by Merchan.

NEW YORK JUDGE SETS TRUMP SENTENCING DAYS BEFORE INAUGURATION

“President Trump’s legal team filed an emergency petition with the United States Supreme Court, asking the Court to correct the unjust actions by New York courts and stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,” Trump spokesman and incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital. “The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the Constitution, and established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed.”

Cheung said the “American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts.”

He added: “We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.