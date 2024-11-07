Trump flips border county that hasn’t voted for Republican in over 100 years with massive 76-point swing

President-elect Donald Trump won a majority Hispanic county in Texas for the first time in over 100 years on Tuesday night in a massive swing since losing that same county eight years ago.

Trump defeated VP Harris in Starr County, Texas on Tuesday night by a margin of 57.7% to 41.8% becoming the first Republican to carry the county, which sits along the U.S.-Mexico border, since 1898, Fox 4 Dallas reported.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by 60 points, a 76-point swing.

Census data from 2020 shows that over 90% of residents in Starr County identify as Hispanic or Latino.

Trump’s historic performance in Starr County comes in an election where he continued to make inroads with Hispanic voters nationwide.

Trump gained six points of support from Hispanics over 2020, leaving Democrats single-digit favorites among the bloc, according to data compiled by the Financial Times and other outlets.

Trump flipped Miami-Dade County in Florida, one of the largest Latino communities in the nation, winning it by about 2% more than President Joe Biden did in 2020.

“Hispanics are people of faith, family, hard work, searching for the American dream, and I think those are the values of the Republican Party” Rep. Carlos Gimenez, a Republican who represents the southern half of Miami plus the Keys, told Fox News Digital.

“The Democrat Party has gone way left to the extreme left, almost to the point of socialism. And many of us fled our countries fleeing socialism. And so that doesn’t attract us,” said Gimenez, who is the only Cuban-born congressman.

A Fox News Voter Analysis showed Trump’s crossover appeal to Democratic constituencies was foundational to his success. He improved on his 2020 numbers among Hispanics (41%, +6 points), Black voters (15%, +7 points), and young voters (46%, +10 points).

These rightward shifts were particularly notable among Hispanic men (+8 points), Black men (+12 points), and men under 30 (+14 points) from 2020.

