Trump gives Harris advice on potential CA governor run

President Donald Trump offered up some advice for former Vice President Kamala Harris if she decides to make a run for governor of California.

“One thing she’s gotta do, she’s gotta start doing interviews,” Trump said during an interview with OutKick’s Clay Travis aboard Air Force One. “You can’t get away with both of them, during COVID he did no interviews, and he got away with it because of COVID,” Trump added, referencing former President Joe Biden.

The comments come as Harris is “seriously considering” a run for governor of California, according to a report from CBS News, with a person close to the former vice president’s decision-making process telling the outlet that Harris would likely make the decision by the end of summer.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who many consider to be a presidential contender in 2028, is term limited from running again in 2026, opening the door to what is expected to be a large field of potential Democratic candidates to seek the highest office in the dependably progressive state.

TRUMP SAYS KEEPING MALES OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS IS ’90-10 ISSUE’

One former Harris advisor told CBS News that the former vice president would be a “great” fit for the job, noting her experience at both the national and state level.

“On a national level, what Newsom has been able to do with that job, there is a lot of upside with what she can do as the governor of the fifth-largest economy with her name ID, when our party is looking for national leadership and California looking for good governance – especially at a time when California is going through a lot,” the former advisor said.

But Harris also faces questions over how she handled her bid for president, which included accusations that she consistently shied away from doing interviews.

KAMALA HARRIS REVEALS TIMETABLE FOR MAKING MAJOR POLITICAL DECISION IN DEEP BLUE STATE

After Biden dropped out of the race and immediately endorsed Harris, the vice president went 39 days without sitting down for an interview before appearing in one with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Aug. 29.

As accusations continued to fly that Harris was dodging interviews, she picked up the pace of her appearances with both national and local outlets, but then faced accusations of dodging difficult questions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps most damning was a reported potential interview with influential podcaster Joe Rogan that fell through, with Rogan suggesting that the Harris team put conditions on questions the host could ask the candidate.

Trump famously did appear on Rogan’s podcast, an interview that eventually led to the podcaster endorsing Trump’s bid for the White House.