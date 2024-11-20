Trump gives one-word response when asked if he is reconsidering Matt Gaetz’s AG nomination

President-elect Trump isn’t reconsidering his nomination of Matt Gaetz to serve as his attorney general despite criticism over the pick and the uphill battle the former congressman may face during confirmation hearings next year.

Trump was in Boca Chica, Texas, to watch SpaceX launch its Starship rocket for its sixth test flight when he was asked about Gaetz.

“Mr. President, are you reconsidering the nomination of Matt Gaetz?” Trump was asked.

“No,” Trump replied before walking away.

He didn’t answer a question about how far he was willing to go to get Gaetz confirmed.

The nomination of Gaetz has come under fire because of the yearslong investigation related to sexual misconduct and illicit drug use allegations against him. He was previously under investigation by the Justice Department, but the agency decided against pressing charges.

The Florida Republican resigned last week, hours after he was tapped to serve as Trump’s attorney general.

The House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz began in 2021. The panel was slated to release a report about the allegations, but the resignation changed things.

“Once the investigation is complete, then a report will be issued — assuming that, at that time, that Mr. Gaetz is still a member of Congress,” House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest, R-Miss, said when asked about the probe.

“If Mr. Gaetz were to resign because he is taking a position with the administration as the attorney general, then the Ethics Committee loses jurisdiction at that point. Once we lose jurisdiction, there would not be a report that would be issued. That’s not unique to this case.”

In an effort to assure his confirmation, Gaetz has been calling Senate Republicans. It would only take a handful of Republican votes to deny him.

Several GOP senators have expressed concerns about Gaetz, and the Senate GOP will only have a 53 to 47-seat majority next year.