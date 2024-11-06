Trump hating NY Attorney General Letitia James vows war with president-elect in divisive news conference

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, who’ve spent years prosecuting and disparaging Donald Trump, vowed to fight back against any potential “revenge or retribution” that may be coming their way now that President-elect Trump will be returning to the White House.

Hochul offered congratulations to Trump during a press conference on Wednesday while also commending his opponent, Vice President Harris and running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, for a “hard-fought campaign that really lifted up so many issues that matter to Americans.”

She acknowledged that the results may not have been what many had hoped for but reassured her constituents that New York has overcome hard times before.

“That’s why I have the confidence in my team and all those we work closely with that we will get through the uncertainty of a new administration in Washington because, as I said, we’ve done this before,” Hochul said. “I want to be very clear that while we honor the results of this election and will work with anyone who wants to be a partner in achieving the goals of our administration in our state, that does not mean we’ll accept an agenda from Washington that strips away the rights that New Yorkers have long enjoyed.”

FORMER AIDE TO NEW YORK GOV HOCHUL, WHO IS ACCUSED OF BEING CHINESE SPY, WENT ON A TOUR OF THE WHITE HOUSE

The governor reminded the public that New York is the birthplace of the women’s rights movement, the environmental justice movement, the LGBTQ rights movement and the American labor movement, saying the state will continue to be a “bastion” of freedom and the rule of law.

She also announced the establishment of the Empire State Freedom Initiative, which will focus on areas Hochul and other state officials believe could face threats from the Trump administration. She said the initiative will offer protections for reproduction rights, civil rights, immigration, gun safety, labor rights, LGBTQ rights and environmental justice.

“Our team will do whatever we have to do to identify any possible threats to these rights that we hold dear in the state of New York and protect New Yorkers,” Hochul said. “This will include legislation, rulemaking, appropriations and partnerships with our congressional delegation and including the Biden administration at this time.”

SHOCK NUMBER: TRUMP HAS HIGHER APPROVAL RATING IN DEEP BLUE STATE THAN ITS GOVERNOR

She called on Trump to support New York’s ongoing efforts to obtain funding for major critical infrastructure with the MTA and to back economic development projects like those funded by the Chips and Science Act.

“I will work with him or anybody, regardless of party, on these kind of efforts that I know will benefit the state of New York,” Hochul said. “However, if you try to harm New Yorkers or rollback their rights, I will fight you every step of the way. New Yorkers are resilient. We fought the first time around, and we’ll fight again.”

James also congratulated Trump on his win, but not without spite.

She told the people of New York that she and other state officials would work with Trump and his administration “if possible” but without compromising the state’s integrity or principles.

HARRIS NOW THE SECOND DEM CANDIDATE TO LOSE TO TRUMP AND NOT SPEAK TO SUPPORTERS ELECTION NIGHT

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result. And my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before,” James said. “We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back. And we are prepared to fight back once again because, as the attorney general of this great state, it is my job to protect and defend the rights of New Yorkers and the rule of law. And I will not shrink from that responsibility.”

Between 2019 and 2021, James said, her office took nearly 100 legal actions against Trump’s previous administration, including when he attempted to put a cap on state and local taxes and tried to eliminate funds and grants for law enforcement officials in New York.

James said her office also fought to protect the Affordable Care Act, prevent a question about citizenship from being on the census, and put a stop to the dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service, among other things.

She also said she knows the Trump administration’s playbook and has a contingency plan in place to respond to any attack on the state.

“We’re ready to respond to any attempts to cut or eliminate any funding to the great state of New York, as the governor outlined,” James said. “So, despite what has happened on the national stage, we will continue to stand tall in the face of injustice, revenge or retribution.

“This is not the time to be fearful, New York, but faithful and steadfast, knowing that I, as the attorney general, along with my entire team, we are guardians of the law, and we are prepared, my friends, to fight back,” she added.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.