Trump heads to Capitol Hill to push ‘big, beautiful bill’

President Donald Trump is headed to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to push Republicans toward passing his “big, beautiful bill.”

Trump’s visit comes as House Republicans are split between spending hawks who want to cut more of the deficit and moderates who are seeking expanded tax deductions for Americans. Trump himself pushed tax cuts in a statement on Monday.

“If we don’t get it, that means the Democrats will have stopped us. And that means people will get a 68% tax increase, the largest in history. And if we do get it, we’re going to have the largest tax decrease in history,” Trump said.

The House Rules Committee is set to vote on the bill just after midnight tonight after the House Budget Committee approved the bill earlier this week.

If the legislation passes through the House, it will face another – perhaps tougher – battle in the Senate, where some lawmakers have floated breaking up the bill to pass certain priorities more quickly.

Trump urged Republicans to “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE” in a post on social media this week.

Trump will attend the House Republicans’ weekly meeting on the Hill, but it is not clear whether he will meet with individual holdouts directly.

Meanwhile, Democrats argue the legislation is a handout for the wealthiest Americans.

“They literally are trying to take health care away from millions of Americans at this very moment in the dead of night,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday.

“If this legislation is designed to make life better for the American people, can someone explain to me why they would hold a hearing to advance the bill at 1 a.m. in the morning?” he added.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonpartisan fiscal watchdog group, estimates that the House bill is shaping up to add roughly $3.3 trillion to the debt over the next decade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.