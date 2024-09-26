Trump hits back at Harris with ‘Kamala’s Project 2025’

Former President Donald Trump struck back at Vice President Kamala Harris by releasing what he says is Harris’ version of a “Project 2025” on Thursday.

The list of policies Trump accuses Harris of supporting comes in reference to the Heritage Foundation’s own Project 2025. Democrats have sought to tie Trump to the Heritage project, but he says he has not read it and does not support it.

Trump argued on social media that Harris’ “Project 2025” includes such policies as “Citizenship for 20 million illegals” and “taxpayer funded reparations,” among other things.

Trump later followed up with a post highlighting inflation in key swing states that took place during the Biden-Harris administration.

While Trump has denied any connection to Project 2025 throughout the campaign cycle, he most clearly divorced himself from it during his debate against Harris earlier this month.

Harris attempted to smear Trump as radical by citing some of the policies in the Heritage document.

“On this debate tonight, you’re gonna hear from the same old tired playbook. A bunch of lies, grievances, and name-calling. What you’re gonna hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected again,” Harris said at the time.

Trump flatly rejected any involvement with the group, however.

“As you know, and as she knows better than anyone, I have nothing to do with Project 2025. That’s out there. I haven’t read it. I don’t want to read it purposely. I’m not going to read it,” Trump responded.

“This was a group of people that got together. They came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad. But it makes no difference,” he added. “Everybody knows I’m an open book. Everybody knows what I’m going to do.”