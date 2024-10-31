Trump hits Wisconsin in garbage truck ‘in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden’

Former President Trump rolled up to the battleground state of Wisconsin in a garbage truck on Wednesday, an apparent reference to President Biden’s remarks about supporters of the Republican nominee, which has caused a firestorm for Vice President Kamala Harris in the final days of a hotly contested election.

Trump was pictured in Green Bay inside a white garbage truck wearing an orange reflective vest with “Trump Make America Great Again 2024” emblazoned on the vehicle.

“How do you like my garbage truck?” Trump asked reporters. “This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”

The stunt is an apparent dig at Biden, who has come under fire for calling Trump supporters garbage.

During a virtual Harris campaign call with Voto Latino, Biden took a swipe at former Trump’s weekend rally in Madison Square Garden, which made headlines after insult comedian Tony Hinchiffe made jokes mocking different ethnic groups, with one joke referring to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” Biden said. “His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable and it is un-American.”

The comment quickly went viral and sparked swift condemnation from critics.

Biden’s remarks were quickly compared to Hillary Clinton, who declared that Trump supporters were “deplorables” during the 2016 presidential race.

Trump himself reacted to the “terrible” comment from Biden while speaking at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

“Remember Hillary? She said ‘deplorable’ and then said ‘irredeemable,’ right? But she said ‘deplorable.’ That didn’t work out. ‘Garbage’ I think is worse,” Trump said to his supporters at a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Tuesday night. “But he doesn’t know- you have to please forgive him. Please forgive him. For he not knoweth what he said.”

“And I’m convinced he likes me more than he likes Kamala,” Trump quipped.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden doesn’t view Trump supporters as “garbage.”

“He has said multiple times that he is a president for all. It doesn’t matter if in a red state. It doesn’t matter if you live in a blue state,” she said.

Vivek Ramaswamy was also seen riding on the back of a garbage truck in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday. Ramaswamy, who threw his support to Trump after dropping out of the presidential race, wore a yellow reflective vest while greeting supporters.