Trump ‘honored’ by New Hampshire win, says Republican Party is ‘very united’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump said he is “very honored” by his New Hampshire primary win Tuesday night, telling Fox News Digital that the Republican Party is “very united” behind his candidacy.

Trump won the first-in-the-nation primary Tuesday night, defeating former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Trump also won the Iowa caucuses last week.

TRUMP DOMINATES AGAIN AS FORMER PRESIDENT EASILY BEATS NIKKI HALEY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRIMARY

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital shortly after the race was called, Trump said he was honored.

“I’m very honored by the result,” Trump said.

Trump also said he is “looking forward to going against the worst president in the history of our country.”

New Hampshire – where independent voters who make up roughly 40% of the electorate can vote in either major party’s contest and have long played an influential role in the state’s storied presidential primary – was considered fertile ground for Haley. And Haley spent plenty of time and resources in the state, securing the influential endorsement of popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

But Trump dominated for a second week in a row, cruising to victory in both critical early voting states.

When asked if he felt Haley would suspend her campaign, he said, “I don’t know. She should.”

“She should because, otherwise, we have to keep wasting money instead of spending on Biden,” Trump said. “If she doesn’t drop out, we have to waste money instead of spending it on Biden, which is our focus.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE NEW HAMPSHIRE PRIMARY

Trump, who was joined at a rally Monday night in New Hampshire by his former opponents who then endorsed him, including Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota, said the party is united.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign on Sunday and endorsed Trump.

“The party is very united except for her,” Trump said.

TRUMP TO BE JOINED BY SCOTT, RAMASWAMY, BURGUM IN NEW HAMPSHIRE RALLY AS A ‘SHOW OF FORCE’ THE GOP IS ‘UNITED’

“The party is very united, and we’re looking forward to going against the worst president in the history of our country,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Haley, during a speech after the race was called, noted that she got close to half of the vote in New Hampshire. She said she is “the last one standing next to Donald Trump” and added that the race is “far from over.”

“New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last,” Haley said. She is now looking ahead to South Carolina’s primary on Feb. 24.