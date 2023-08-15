Trump indictment reaction from rivals range from offer of legal assistance to call to drop out of race

Vivek Ramaswamy did not wait for the late night breaking news on former President Trump’s fourth indictment to weigh in.

Hours before prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, indicted Trump on 13 counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the crucial southeastern battleground state, the multimillionaire biotech entrepreneur, best-selling author and culture wars crusader took to social media to blast the charges.

Ahead of an indictment that accused the former president of “knowingly and willfully join[ing] a conspiracy” with a large group including some of his former top aides “to change the outcome of the election,” Ramaswamy argued that the charges against the commanding front-runner in the 2024 GOP nomination race were “another disastrous Trump indictment.”

Ramaswamy, who has vocally blasted the previous indictments against Trump, claimed that “it’s downright pathetic that Fulton County publicly posted the indictment on its website even before the grand jury had finished convening. Since the four prosecutions against Trump are using novel & untested legal theories, it’s fair game for him to do the same in defense: immediately file a motion to dismiss for a constitutional due process violation for publicly issuing an indictment before the grand jury had actually signed one. He should make a strong argument on these grounds & it would send a powerful message to the ever-expansive prosecutorial police state.”

Ramaswamy – noting once again that he is running against Trump for the GOP presidential nomination – offered legal assistance to his rival.

“As someone who’s running for President against Trump, I’d volunteer to write the amicus brief to the court myself: prosecutors should not be deciding U.S. presidential elections, and if they’re so overzealous that they commit constitutional violations, then the cases should be thrown out & they should be held accountable,” Ramasawamy argued.

It was a very different reaction from another Trump rival for the Republican presidential nomination – former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The former federal prosecutor, who later served in congress and in then-President George W. Bush’s administration, reiterated his calls for Trump to drop out of the race.

“Over a year ago, I said that Donald Trump’s actions disqualified him from ever serving as President again. Those words are more true today than ever before,” Hutchinson, a vocal Trump critic, wrote on social media soon after word of the indictment broke.

Former CIA spy and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd, another long-shot for the GOP presidential nomination, joined Hutchinson Tuesday morning in criticizing Trump.

“Another day, another indictment, and another example of how the former president’s baggage will hand Joe Biden reelection if Trump is the Republican nominee. This is further evidence that Trump knew he lost the 2020 election and was ready to do anything it took to cling to power. He will use this latest indictment as another opportunity to manipulate Americans into paying his legal bills,” Hurd, another vocal GOP critic of Trump, argued in a statement.