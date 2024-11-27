Trump jokingly offers child “millions” for hair during Florida golf outing

President-elect Trump on Sunday jokingly asked a child at his Florida golf club if he could buy “her hair” for “millions” of dollars.

Trump was on a golf cart when he spotted the young fan with a fashionable hairdo at his West Palm Beach club.

Wearing his trademark “Make America Great Again” cap and a red quarter-zip sweater, Trump said hello to other golfers before complimenting the child.

“Oh, I love that girl. I love that hair. I want her hair,” Trump said as he drove up to the child. “Can I buy your hair? I’ll pay you millions for that.”

The child is asked by someone: “What were you going to tell the president?”

“I voted for you,” the child is heard saying.

Trump then invited the child to sit with him on the cart to take a photo. The incoming president’s trademark hairdo has sometimes been the subject of jokes and curiosity.

During his first White House campaign in 2015, the then-Republican front-runner had a woman in the audience at a South Carolina rally touch his blonde locks to prove he didn’t wear a toupee.

Before that, he also had Barbara Walters pull on his hair during a sit-down interview to prove he was not covering a bald spot.

The golf course where Trump encountered the child is the same site of the second attempted assassination of the president-elect in September.

Trump was also seen golfing with his granddaughter Kai, who has said she’s out to beat his “club championship” record, the New York Post reported.

The newspaper reported that the U.S. Secret Service has beefed up Trump’s security detail following two failed attempts on his life — the first on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.