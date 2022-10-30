Trump Jr. comments on Paul Pelosi attack, says Dems should take ‘all violent crime as seriously’

Donald Trump Jr. commented on the recent home invasion and attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying it should motivate Democrats to address violent crime more seriously.

In a post on Truth Social Saturday afternoon, the former president’s son accused Democratic lawmakers of not doing enough to help ordinary citizens, given their wide reaction to Friday’s break-in.

“Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,” Trump Jr. wrote to his 2.6 million followers on the platform.

“They simply don’t care about you,” he added in the post.

PAUL PELOSI JR. UPDATES ON FATHER’S CONDITION OUTSIDE SAN FRANCISCO HOSPITAL AFTER HAMMER ATTACK

The same message was posted to Trump Jr.’s Twitter, where he has 8.6 million followers.

It was the first time Trump Jr. commented on the attack. His father has yet to post about it.

On Saturday, Speaker Pelosi also issued a statement on Friday’s assault, saying she was “heartbroken” to hear that a “violent man” attacked her husband.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,” she said in the “Dear Colleague” letter to members of Congress on Saturday.

NANCY PELOSI BREAKS SILENCE ON HUSBAND PAUL’S ATTACK: ‘HEARTBROKEN AND TRAUMATIZED’

She said her family has received an “outpouring” of support from members of Congress and others. Pelosi also wrote that her husband’s “condition continues to improve.”

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve,” Pelosi wrote.

She also made a reference to the 41st chapter of the Old Testament prophet book of Isaiah.

“We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: ‘Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand,'” the House speaker wrote.

She concluded: “We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family,” Pelosi wrote.

LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS SOUND ALARM ON POLICE EXODUS AMPLIFYING CRIME CRISIS: ‘WE CAN’T KEEP YOU SAFE’

According to San Francisco Police Department data, the number of assaults in the city is up 11.1% compared to 2021. The number of reported robberies, larceny, motor vehicle theft, and rape is also up from last year.

On Friday, National Police Association spokesperson Sgt. Betsy Brantner Smith appeared on “Fox & Friends First” where she said communities across the country were being forced to endure rising crime rates, although she attributed policing shortages to police resignations and retirements.

During the same segment, LAPD Detective Jamie McBride expressed concern that fewer officers meant more crime in the community.

“It’s not safe here,” McBride warned. “I’ve been telling people for over a year, do not come to Los Angeles. We cannot keep you safe.”

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said suspect David DePape, 42, was detained and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies in relation to the attack, which happened after 2 a.m. PT on Friday.

Scott also said the early morning attack was “not a random act.”

Police said Nancy Pelosi was believed to be the intended target of the attack, though she was in Washington, D.C. at the time.

Fox News’ Adam Sabres contributed to this report.