Trump leads Biden among Hispanics, registered voters overall: poll

Former President Donald Trump holds a six-point lead over President Biden among Hispanic voters, according to a new survey released Saturday.

The New York Times/Siena College poll, which was conducted from February 25 to 28 and included responses from 980 registered voters nationwide, asked respondents whom they would support in the 2024 presidential election if it were held today.

Between candidates Biden and Trump, 46% of Hispanics who responded to the poll said they would vote for Trump, while 40% said they would support Biden. That’s a big difference from Biden’s 2020 general election support from Hispanics. Biden won 59% of the Hispanic vote to Trump’s 38% that year, according to Pew Research.

Among all respondents who took part in the survey New York Times/Siena poll, Trump also leads Biden, with 48% saying they would vote for him and 43% insisting they would vote for Biden.

POLL SHOWS BIDEN’S LEAD OVER TRUMP SHRINKING IN 2024 MATCHUP AS CONCERNS OVER PHYSICAL FITNESS GROW

In a head-to-head matchup between Biden and GOP hopeful Nikki Haley, voters preferred Haley by 10 percentage points. Haley got 45% support among all voters, while Biden earned 35% support in the poll.

Haley was also well ahead of Biden among Hispanic voters: 43% of Latino voters in the poll said they would support the former U.N. ambassador, compared to just 31% who expressed support for Biden.

The newly released polling data falls in line with that of other recent surveys, many of which have shown Trump gaining support among Hispanics, and Biden losing support among the key voting bloc.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll from late December showed Biden trailing Trump by five points among 1,000 likely voters in the Hispanic community.

Similarly, a Univision poll from late last year indicated that Trump is gaining ground among Hispanic voters with a 4% uptick in support among the key demographic from a January 2021 Univision poll.

Earlier this year, during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Monet Flores-Bacs, the strategic director at the New Mexico-based nonprofit LIBRE Initiative, said the “[conservative] message is really resonating with us.”

“Unfortunately, Biden’s policies for Hispanics, for most Democrats, it’s worked in the past, but we’re feeling it at the grocery store, we’re feeling it at the gas station. Even in just the last election, tax policy didn’t affect even myself and other young voters the way that they do this election, so we’re feeling it in our bank account at the grocery store. We’re going to vote based on that,” she continued.

EX-DEM LAWMAKER SAYS HIS PARTY APPROACHES LATINO VOTERS ‘IN A VERY IGNORANT FASHION’: ‘THAT DRIVES ME NUTS’

Echoing Flores-Bacs, Campus Reform correspondent Pedro Rodriguez previously told Fox News that the “answer lies within the pocketbooks” when it comes to support for certain candidates.

“Hispanics are entrepreneurs, and with Biden’s America right now, Hispanics are struggling to stay afloat, and Hispanic small businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit is dying,” he said. “Under Biden’s leadership, leftist policies have hurt young Americans. Financial insecurity is among the highest it’s ever been with young Hispanics.”

“Young Hispanics are going to flock behind the candidate they can support and champion working-class families, reduce inflation and pave the way for better economic and entrepreneurial opportunities here in the United States and not desecrate the American way of life,” he added.

The new polling data comes as Biden continues to grapple with the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Nearly 7.3 million migrants have illegally crossed the southern border under Biden’s watch, a Fox News analysis revealed last month.

That figure comes from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which has already reported 961,537 border encounters in the current fiscal year, which runs from October through September. If the current pace of illegal immigration does not slow down, fiscal year 2024 will break last year’s record of 2,475,669 southern border encounters — a number that by itself exceeds the entire population of New Mexico, a border state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The official total number of southern land border encounters since Biden assumed office in 2021 is 7,298,486, CBP data shows. That number is larger than the populations of 36 U.S. states.

Both Trump and Biden made dueling visits to the southern border earlier this week.