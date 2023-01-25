Trump leads Biden in hypothetical rematch in 2024: Poll

Former President Trump has a three-point lead over President Biden in a hypothetical rematch in 2024, according to an Emerson College poll.

The poll was released on Tuesday and shows Trump with a 44% to 41% lead over Biden in the hypothetical matchup.

43% of people surveyed in the poll hold the economy as their top issue, followed by healthcare at 13%, immigration at 11%, threats to democracy at 10%, and crime at 7%.

In the Republican primary, the poll found that Trump leads Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis 55% to 29%, with Mike Pence getting 6% among Republican voters and Nikki Haley getting 3% of support.

Since Emerson’s November poll, support for DeSantis has increased by 4% while Trump’s support has stayed the same.

There is an age and educational divide within the Republican primary. Young Republican voters under 35 break for Trump over DeSantis, 73% to 13%, whereas college educated voters break for DeSantis over Trump 40% to 33%,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

Biden leads DeSantis in a hypothetical matchup by less than a percentage point, 40% to 39%. Biden has lost three percentage points in the hypothetical matchup to DeSantis since Emerson’s November poll.

44% of voters approve of the job that Biden is doing, and 48% disapprove of his handling of the job.

Since the November poll, Biden has seen a five percentage point recovery in his job approval.