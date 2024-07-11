Trump likens possible VP pick to ‘young Abraham Lincoln’ for one surprising reason

Former President Donald Trump is comparing one of the top names on his running mate shortlist to a “young Abraham Lincoln” for a reason you may not have expected.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee made the comparison to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday when asked about a recent report by the conservative-leaning website The Bulwark that said he found facial hair like Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance’s to be distasteful.

“No. I’ve never heard that one,” Trump said when asked about the report, which suggested Vance’s facial hair could potentially hinder his selection as his running mate. “He looks good… He looks like a young Abraham Lincoln.”

Vance is one of a few top names either rumored or reported to be on Trump’s shortlist, which includes North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. However, the first-term senator and rising star in the party has been viewed by some top GOP strategists as the best choice to flip traditional working-class Democrat votes in a number of battleground states.

Trump’s pick remains a mystery for the time being, but the former president said during a Monday appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” he would “probably” name the individual “a little before” next week’s Republican National Convention.

“It could even be during the convention that we’d do it,” he reiterated after stating such timing could be “a little complicated.”

Trump will hold a rally near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, not far from the Ohio border, on Saturday, but there’s no word at this time if Vance will join him.

Vance’s team declined to comment for this story.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

